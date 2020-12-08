https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/watch-biden-butchers-name-title-introducing-nominee/

Joe Biden on Tuesday butchered the name and the title of his latest Cabinet nominee, announcing “Xavier Bakaria” as his choice for secretary of “Health and Education Services.”

He was referring to Xavier Becerra, the far-left California attorney general who has made a career of promoting abortion and Planned Parenthood.

And he meant to say the Department of Health and Human Services.

President-elect @JoeBiden picks “Xavier Bakaria” to be his secretary of “Health and Education Services” pic.twitter.com/7ObCGyfPEM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 8, 2020

Steve Guest of the Republican National Committee said Biden was “defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter”:

Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter. “For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria.” Joe Biden is a mess. It’s Health and Human Services. And it’s Xavier Becerra. Biden doesn’t know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020

In a speech in Delaware, Biden promised to distribute 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in 100 days, a production level that manufacturers have not promised.

Biden’s gaffes are legion.

There was the time he told a supporter confined to a wheelchair to stand up and let the crowd see him. Or the time he referenced a shooting in which “my good friend” Gabby Giffords was mortally wounded. Only she wasn’t.

He also encountered two nuns outside of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican and divined from their smiles that they agreed with him on immigration and gun control.

During an online town hall in 2013, Biden said, “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, just fire two blasts outside the house.”

He’s mixed up senators, countries and words.

The Trump reelection campaign distributed a video as a reminder to voters:

Fox News reported the video “stitches together everything from his recent debate-stage musing about ‘record players’ to his statement that ‘poor kids’ are just as talented as ‘white kids.'”

“Interspersed with the clips of the 76-year-old Biden’s comments are those of pundits wondering about his stumbles, shakiness, mental and physical stamina, whether he’s ‘lost a step’ and whether he’s ‘equipped for a very grueling campaign.'”

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro in a debate asked Biden whether he had forgotten something he had said only two minutes earlier.

Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker said: “I think we are at a tough point right now, because there’s a lot of people concerned about Joe Biden’s ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling. And I think that Castro had really legitimate concerns about can he be someone in a long grueling campaign … and has every right to call out.”

In 2012, Biden said, “Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

Aug. 14, 2012 (to a largely African-American audience): “Look at what they [Republicans] value, and look at their budget. And look what they’re proposing. [Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

May 16, 2012: “My mother believed and my father believed that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be vice president!”

April 26, 2012: “I promise you, the president has a big stick. I promise you.”

Feb. 6, 2009: “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30 percent chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

Jan. 20, 2009 (referring to Justice John Paul Stevens): “Jill and I had the great honor of standing on that stage, looking across at one of the great justices, Justice Stewart.”

Oct. 15, 2008: “a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs.”

Sept. 22, 2008: “When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed. He said, ‘Look, here’s what happened.” (The market crashed in 1929, before FDR was president)

Sept. 12, 2008 (to wheelchair-bound Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham): “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see ya.”

Sept. 10, 2008: “Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more qualified than I am to be vice president of the United States of America. Quite frankly, it might have been a better pick than me.”

Aug. 23, 2008: “A man I’m proud to call my friend. A man who will be the next president of the United States — Barack America!”

Jan. 31, 2007: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

June 2006: “You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. … I’m not joking.”

