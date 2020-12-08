http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jYQY6CrlgTQ/

A video making the rounds on social media shows a mall Santa bringing a young boy to tears by rejecting the child’s request for a Nerf gun, and going even further to say, “No guns.”

The New York Post reported the story, referring to the Kris Kringle imitator as a “politically correct Santa.”

Fox News noted that when the Santa said, “No guns,” the boy’s mother tried to clarify by stressing that her son wanted a “Nerf gun.” But the mall Santa stood his anti-gun ground, saying, “Nope, not even a Nerf gun.’’

The boy’s mother used a Facebook post to summarize:

My poor baby. This was the first year Michael was excited to go see Santa. It was supposed to be magical but instead I had to watch my sweet little boy fight back tears because Santa told him No because of his own personal beliefs. I had to think fast and explain to him that this Santa was just a helper and not the real guy. I just wanted to console my baby and get him out of there, flipping out on Santa would have only made it worse. His Elfie is going to bring him a Nerf gun directly from the North Pole, from the real Santa, tonight.

The National Rifle Association tweeted a response to the video of the incident, saying, “All this little patriot wanted for Christmas was a nerf gun, and this anti-gun mall Santa chose to push his anti-freedom beliefs on this little boy and made him cry. This Santa had one job, and he failed miserably. Someone get this boy nerf guns!”

