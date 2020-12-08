http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/diKoTuKeZ7Y/

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested multiple Antifa protesters after they allegedly vandalized the Portland, Oregon, ICE facility. The building has been a favorite site for direct actions in recent months.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations rushed out of the ICE facility in Portland to chase down a group of protesters who allegedly spray-painted on the building Sunday night, according to a tweet by Independent Media PDX. Agents arrested six or seven people based upon different media account tweets.

One tweet shows the vandalized building and a U.S. flag burning.

After multiple arrests were made, Portland protesters set fire to an American flag in front of the SW Portland ICE Building. #Portland #protest #Portlandprotest #ICE pic.twitter.com/JCyYtHlng6 — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 7, 2020

A tweet by freelance journalist Justin Yau shows a group of Antifa wearing black bloc outside the ICE facility.

There is a small gathering in front of the ICE detention facility in SW Portland. This is an “Abolish ICE” protest. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtest #BlackLivesMatter #ICE pic.twitter.com/z2C9bPj4T2 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) December 7, 2020

Moments later, ICE agents ran out of the facility and began chasing Antifa to execute targeted arrests. Yau reports six people arrested. He also stated that two ambulances came to tend to the injured.

Dec 6th: A small crowd gathered in front of the ICE detention facility in SW Portland for an “Abolish ICE” protest. Federal agents responded to graffiti & flag burning with fast paced targeted arrests. 6 were arrested, & 2 ambulances responded to injuries. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/yvVoWtiHwr — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) December 8, 2020

Independent Media tweeted a video showing ICE agents taking off after the subjects.

If you want to go on a run with me, Portland ICE agents and Department of Homeland Security make a targeted arrest on the individual who set an American flag on fire earlier in the night. #Portland #Protest #Portlandprotest #ICE #Arrest pic.twitter.com/J8WGKhUEVv — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 7, 2020

Another video shows agents making another arrest of a person near an ambulance.

Portland ICE agents and DHS police make another arrest on a protester. #Portland #Portlandprotest #ICE pic.twitter.com/49matI3rxW — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 7, 2020

Dec 6th: Federal agents emphasized fast paced targeted arrests on individual suspects as opposed to tear gas & flashbangs last night. Agents deployed impact munitions from Pepperball guns & FN303 launchers on more than one occasion. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DLIo6yKme9 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) December 8, 2020

Of the 20-25 protesters that gathered tonight. Federal Protective Service agents arrest at least 7 protesters; close to 30% of the crowd. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtest #BlackLivesMatter #ICE pic.twitter.com/ASfWm362o1 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) December 7, 2020

