The little boy who almost had his Christmas ruined by a woke, politically correct, anti-Nerf gun Grinch fraudulently pretending to be Santa Claus had an opportunity to talk to the “real” Santa and learn a little bit about firearm safety on “Good Morning Mug Club” Tuesday.

Conservative comedian and BlazeTV host Steven Crowder invited Sabella DeCarlo and her son Michael on his program for a special interview, where Crowder, dressed as Santa Claus, asked about the family’s viral encounter with the now-resigned mall Santa who told Michael he could not have a Nerf gun toy for Christmas.

“That’s not the real Santa. He’s what your parents will teach you about when you get older older; he’s what you call a communist,” Crowder joked to the DeCarlo family. “We had to get rid of them at the North Pole.”

Since the DeCarlos’ story went viral, many people have taken action to make Michael’s Christmas wish come true, attempting to send him Nerf guns for Christmas. The response and Christmas generosity from many Americans has been so great that the DeCarlo family has begun to organize a large Nerf and toy donation to children in need this holiday.

Crowder, as Santa, had great fun speaking with the DeCarlo family, discussing Michael’s love of boxing and his father’s job as a police officer. Crowder also used the interview to remind Michael to practice firearm safety, even with toy guns.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Santa actually has used firearms for a very long time and also, of course, always taught and encouraged firearm safety,” Crowder said, telling a story about a time “Santa” had to defend his reindeer from a pack of wolves in the “dangerous” country of France.

The interview is a delight.

