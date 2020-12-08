https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/comedian-nicole-arbour

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” Dave Rubin talks to comedian Nicole Arbour about why she left the Left, her experiences with horrible fake celebrities, and why she doesn’t fear Big Tech social media censorship.

Nicole shared a story of how Hillary Clinton’s campaign team tried to frame her as a Hillary supporter before the 2016 election. She also gives her unfiltered opinion on David Hogg, the gun control activist who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

She also shared her political evolution and why she decided to walk away from the Left after she got to know some President Donald Trump supporters and spent a bit too much time around hypocritical Hollywood liberals.

“I started to see the unraveling of everything I’ve been taught,” Nicole told Dave. “I mean, you go to enough parties in Hollywood and you learn they’re all douchebags. […] I started to see that every single thing these people pretend they are, they’re actually the opposite. And I thought, ‘What’s the opposite of a**hole? I want to go that way’.”

Catch more of the conversation in the video below:

Content warning: Explicit language







Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

