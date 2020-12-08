https://hannity.com/media-room/whoops-goya-names-aoc-employee-of-the-month-after-botched-boycott-boosts-sales-1000/

The Goya food company publicly named Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez its “Employee of the Month” in recent days after the politician’s botched boycott boosted sales roughly 1,000%.

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%.”@GoyaFoods awards @AOC the coveted “employee of the month” title after her boycott brought in business. https://t.co/CKei1gWJlZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 8, 2020

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%,” Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said on the radio during the Michael Berry Show this week. “So we gave her an honorary. We never were able to hand it to her, but she got ’employee of the month’ for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”

Ocasio-Cortez called for a boycott after the company’s CEO praised President Trump during an event at the White House.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” CEO Robert Unanue said at the time. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Read the full report here.

GOYA STAYS STRONG: CEO Refuses to Cave to Far-Left Pressure, Backs President Trump Despite Boycott posted by Hannity Staff – 7.10.20 From Fox News: Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue said on Friday that he is not backing down in the face of a boycott over his visit to the White House. “We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States,” Unanue told “Fox & Friends.” Politicians and celebrities are boycotting Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country, after its CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Donald Trump during an event Thursday at the White House. “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” said Unanue, who is of Spanish descent, at the event. Trump hosted Hispanic leaders at the White House on Thursday and signed an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative to use more taxpayer support for private and charter schools and “improve access by Hispanic Americans to education and economic opportunities.” .@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020 Critics like Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas and a number of celebrities took aim at the company on social media with hashtags like #BoycottGoya and #GOYAWAY. Many urged people who use Goya products to start buying similar foods and condiments produced by the company’s competitors. Read the full report here. McENANY RIPS CANCEL CULTURE: Press Secretary Slams ‘Shameful’ Attempts to ‘Boycott’ Goya Foods posted by Hannity Staff – 7.13.20 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the far-left’s latest attempt to “cancel” organizations that support President Trump Monday; slamming their recent attempts to boycott Goya Foods. “[CEO Bob Unanue] is the absolute embodiment of the American dream,” McEnany said. “It’s very shameful what the left does. This is cancel culture.” ‘Very Shameful’: Kayleigh McEnany Rips Attempts To ‘Cancel’ Goya Foods CEO https://t.co/MAbm4RzBEV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2020 “If you associate with this president. If you associate with the Republican Party, we’ve got to cancel you out of this society, deride you, demonize you in a very personal way,” she continued. “They will shame anyone who associates with this administration, but the silent majority stands strong, and it’s shameful what they did to Bob.” Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

