https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd0a020fcf548787c00be9c
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup Tuesday night after recovering from COVID-19 to lift his team to a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson rushed for 94 yards …
The Health Ministry of the United Arab Emirates has registered an experimental coronavirus vaccine produced by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), after late-stage clinical trials showed …
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbr…
The Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine and the other Covid-19 innoculations showing results can’t skip our vulnerable incarcerated population….
Antifa activists have targeted a Republican club along with religious celebrations. “New York City’s venerable Metropolitan Republican Club, a G.O.P….