Sheila Kuehl

Recall, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was caught dining at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica just hours after she voted to ban all outdoor dining a couple weeks ago.

A couple weeks ago Sheila Kuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining at LA County’s 31,000 restaurants over Covid-19 concerns then sauntered over to her favorite restaurant for dinner just a few hours later.

Sheila Kuehl called outdoor dining the “most dangerous situation” because it puts servers at risk of getting infected with Covid from unmasked patrons.

“This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said.

“The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.”

Sheila Kuehl believes Covid is so dangerous that she went out to dinner later that evening rather than going home.

Kuehl cited “six studies” she claimed to have highlighted outdoor dining risk.

When Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin asked to see the studies used to justify shutting down 31,000 restaurants in Los Angeles, Kuehl’s office responded with snark.

Kuehl’s office told Melugin they were “so glad FOX 11 is interested in science” and provided him with 12 studies — AND NONE OF THEM ANALYZED OUTDOOR DINING!

Yesterday, I reached out to @SheilaKuehl‘s office to request the “six studies” she claimed to have highlighting outdoor dining risk. They told me they’re “so glad FOX 11 is interested in science” & provided me these 12 studies. None of them analyze outdoor dining. @FOXLA https://t.co/kLNo47pwac pic.twitter.com/pJhFdnGxKK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 9, 2020

When confronted with the fact that none of the studies covered outdoor dining and pressed with further inquiries, Kuehl’s office was unable to answer any questions.

I followed up, pointing out that none of these studies cover outdoor dining, and I asked which of these specific studies Supervisor Kuehl used in her decision making. They were unable to answer that question.

Feel free to look up the studies & draw your own conclusions. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 9, 2020

