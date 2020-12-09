https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529386-27-gop-reps-ask-for-special-counsel-to-investigate-election-irregularities

Twenty-seven GOP representatives are urging President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE to direct Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrDeWine says lethal injection ‘impossible’ option for Ohio executions The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines Senate gears up for battle over Barr’s new special counsel MORE to appoint a special counsel to investigate election irregularities.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Lance Gooden Lance GoodenFacebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra changes names Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night GOP lawmakers call for new sanctions on senior Chinese officials MORE (R-Texas), said in a letter to the president that Americans “deserve a definite resolution” into uncertainty around the election, according to the letter obtained by Politico. They added that “legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered.”

Gooden originally sent the letter to Trump with his signature alone on Thursday, shortly after Barr told The Associated Press that the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The comment drew the ire of the president, who has repeatedly argued that the election was stolen from him due to widespread fraud without presenting evidence.

“Inaction from the Department [of Justice] along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” they said.

The president’s reelection campaign and his allies have mounted multiple legal challenges in several swing states attempting to challenge or overturn the results of the election, most of which have been unsuccessful.

The latest defeat came Tuesday, when the Supreme Court declined to hear a case from Pennsylvania Republicans seeking to nullify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE’s victory in the state.

