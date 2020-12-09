https://www.theblaze.com/news/special-counsel-probe-election-irregularities

A group of 27 Republican members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday urging him to direct Attorney General William Barr to launch a special counsel investigation into 2020 election “irregularities.”

What did they say?

In the letter, which was first obtained by Politico, the group of lawmakers argue that “the American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election,” but protest that “legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered.”

“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the letter reads.

“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” it continues. “We urge you to take swift and decisive action and direct Attorney General Barr to appoint a Special Counsel to restore the American people’s faith in our elections.”

The group, led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), includes several prominent conservatives, such as Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Jody Hice (R-Ga.).

What’s the background?

The news comes as legal challenges to the election brought by the president’s allies continue to hit dead-ends in the court system, and time is running out before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 and a new president is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The most recent setback occurred when the Supreme Court rejected taking up a lawsuit filed by Republican state representatives in Pennsylvania alleging that state officials unconstitutionally expanded no-excuse absentee voting ahead of the election. Additionally, “Kraken” lawsuits filed by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan were dismissed by judges.

However, a lawsuit filed directly with the Supreme Court by the state of Texas attorney general against four battleground states may soon be taken up for consideration.

Anything else?

The appointment of special counsels has become a popular practice of late.

Just last week, Barr elevated U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is currently investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, to a special counsel, essentially safeguarding his investigation from any incoming Biden administration’s attempts at interference.

Following that news, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) sent a letter to Barr requesting that he initiate a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

