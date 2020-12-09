https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/66-missouri-lawmakers-led-rep-justin-hill-sign-resolution-mi-wi-pa-ga-az-nv-investigate-rampant-election-fraud-electors-disqualified/

Missouri state Representative Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) released a bombshell report on Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday. According to Hill Dominion were dissolved last year for failure to pay income taxes while operating in the state of Missouri.

Representative Hill concluded that Dominion has been operating illegally in the state.

Rep. Justin Hill told The Gateway Pundit that Dominion currently has about 20% of the electorate in the state of Missouri. Hill also found out that Dominion was dissolved in the State of Missouri. According to Missouri state law they are not allowed to operate their business in the Show Me state except for winding down their activities. Hill later called on Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to prosecute Dominion on unpaid taxes and to demand, by Missouri law, that Dominion turn over software source code to the machines.

On Wednesday Rep. Justin Hill announced he will file a resolution signed by 66 Republican lawmakers calling on Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada to conduct investigations into the numerous voter fraud allegations. If they do not the Missouri lawmakers are demanding Congress refuse to certify their electors.

Tomorrow, I will file a Resolution in the Missouri House of Representatives, co-signed by 66 other members, calling on GA, PA, MI, WI, AZ, and NV to conduct investigations into voter fraud and if they do not, we demand that Congress refuse to certify their electors. #moleg pic.twitter.com/xLFAhzx2m4 — Justin Hill (@HillForMissouri) December 9, 2020

Here is the letter.

