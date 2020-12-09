https://hannity.com/media-room/a-little-late-portland-mayor-vows-no-autonomous-zones-in-city-after-months-of-riots/

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler confused millions of followers on social media Wednesday when he vowed there will be no “autonomous zones” in his city; seemingly forgetting months of non-stop riots and anti-police protests.

“I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland,” posted Wheeler on Twitter.

We all agree many of our nation’s systems and structures are fundamentally racist and require significant reform. There’s a housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, a mental health crisis, and an addiction crisis. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

“We all agree many of our nation’s systems and structures are fundamentally racist and require significant reform. There’s a housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, a mental health crisis, and an addiction crisis,” he wrote.

It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

“It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them,” Wheeler concludes.

