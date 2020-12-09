http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9mEBn7JiT5M/

Network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that it was “shameful” the Republican Party has not denounced the “racial hatred” President Donald Trump that she accused him of inciting.

The panel was discussing Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D) receiving racist voicemails after challenging the election fraud claims of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Hostin said, “I think this is about this president always inciting violence, using words that incite violence, and this Republican Party is refusing to denounce violence. I was terrified, Whoopi, when I saw that tweet from the Arizona GOP basically inciting violence and asking people to risk their lives, to put up their lives for President Trump, and somehow trying to steal the election. I think that this could possibly end in violence. More violence than we’ve seen, and I am afraid of that. I am disgusted by it, and this is just not the America that I know.”

She added, “Let’s not forget that this has this sort of racial tinge to many of these threats that I have been seeing in social media that has been reported. We’re talking about a man saying that he was going to — there were going to be crosses burned. I mean, are we there? Is that where we are? I think the racial hatred this president has incited and has developed is something that should be denounced by the Republican Party, and we hear crickets. We hear crickets over and over and over again, and that is something that is shameful. It’s just shameful. Where do we go from here? I see violence in our future. Isn’t this supposed to be the law and order administration? Aren’t the Republicans supportive of law enforcement? Where did that go?”

