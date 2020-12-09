https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/09/adios-free-speech-youtube-will-now-remove-content-on-2020-election-misinfo-2016-2018-election-misinfo-is-still-allowed-however/

YouTube will begin removing content it says contains misinformation on the 2020 election:

From YouTube: “Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline. Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we’ll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome”:

So, despite election challenges still ongoing, no matter how likely or unlikely they are to succeed, they’re just saying “adios free speech”?

But we’re not surprised:

And they’re not very clear about what they will or will not ban:

So, what other conspiracy theories will they take action against?

Of note, there’s still plenty of content out there questioning the 2016 and 2018 elections:

This meme is funny because it’s true:

