YouTube will begin removing content it says contains misinformation on the 2020 election:

“YouTube is taking belated action on election misinfo,” @kyurieff writes: Today the company said it will now “remove misleading videos that claim widespread fraud or other errors changed the outcome of the US presidential election.” https://t.co/nGxYLIRXv6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 9, 2020

From YouTube: “Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline. Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we’ll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome”:

1/ Our goal this election was to connect people to authoritative info, limit harmful misinfo & remove violative content. Subsequently, authoritative news was widely watched & recommended, and since Sept, we removed 8K+ channels for violating our policies. https://t.co/3It2xphe70 — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 9, 2020

2/ Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline. Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we’ll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 9, 2020

3/ We’ll also update today our election results info panel, which already surfaced under 200k+ vids and was shown 4.5b+ times. It’ll note that U.S. Presidential election results are certified & link to the 2020 Electoral College Results page by the Office of the Federal Register. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 9, 2020

4/ There’s always more to do. Striking the balance between openness & responsibility is one of our toughest challenges. We’re continuing to make improvements & will apply our learnings from this election, globally. https://t.co/0dIafOULsW — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 9, 2020

So, despite election challenges still ongoing, no matter how likely or unlikely they are to succeed, they’re just saying “adios free speech”?

Holy shit just got this email from YouTube. Starting today they will remove content about election fraud…even though there are court cases about election fraud going through the system at this very moment. Adios free speech. The bannings are coming. pic.twitter.com/UqlVOSAdR6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 9, 2020

But we’re not surprised:

We’d like to say this is unbelievable, but this is very believable. https://t.co/NLF8i70rVx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 9, 2020

And they’re not very clear about what they will or will not ban:

Yep. I also suspect that even the most nuanced discussion of the matter will be treated as a violation. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 9, 2020

So, what other conspiracy theories will they take action against?

So concerns about election fraud are banned but conspiracies about aliens and the illuminati will be allowed I’m sure. https://t.co/Bty1FUb8ai — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) December 9, 2020

Of note, there’s still plenty of content out there questioning the 2016 and 2018 elections:

didn’t notice a safe harbor deadline from youtube on a certain georgia governor’s race ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/TuuMo34F4w — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 9, 2020

cool cool cool pic.twitter.com/fVmkTH4TSE — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 9, 2020

This meme is funny because it’s true:

Big tech on Big tech on

election election

conspiracies conspiracies

in 2020 in 2016 pic.twitter.com/4b9oyVtN0E — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 9, 2020

***

