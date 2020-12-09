https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/coronavirus-vaccination-russians-warned-avoid-alcohol-2-months/

(FOX NEWS) — Russian citizens have been warned to curb alcohol intake for two months after receiving the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, per news reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told TASS, the Russian news agency, that vaccination will take 42 days and citizens need to avoid alcohol and immunosuppressant drugs while following mitigation measures to avoid infection.

In general, the medical community has long recognized that excessive drinking can weaken the immune system.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

