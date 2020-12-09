https://noqreport.com/2020/12/09/american-media-ignores-two-deaths-caused-by-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine/

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that at least two people died after getting vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). And as to be expected, the American mainstream media is completely ignoring the inconvenient news and refusing to report on it.

It took The Jerusalem Post from halfway around the world to get the word out about the deaths, which were caused by Pfizer’s experimental mRNA jab – you know, the same one the company insists is very safe and effective.

mRNA technology, by the way, is capable of reprogramming the human genome through DNA modification. It has never been used in humans until now. You can learn more about how it all works at this link.

In an FDA Briefing Document entitled, “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting December 10, 2020,” the federal agency revealed that Pfizer’s experimental Chinese Virus vaccine, which was developed in partnership with the German company BioNTech, caused multiple “serious adverse events” in test participants.

Both of the victims were over the age of 55, the reports explains. One suffered cardiac arrest 62 days after receiving vaccination #2, and died three days later. The other suffered atherosclerosis three days after vaccination #1, resulting in almost immediate death.

Only one of these individuals was considered to be “immunocompromised,” suggesting that Pfizer’s experimental WuFlu vaccine is dangerous even for people who are considered to be healthy.

The document was released ahead of an upcoming meeting among outside experts who will debate whether or not emergency authorization should be granted by the FDA to Pfizer and BioNTech for the “warp speed” release of the jab.

FDA says deaths caused by Pfizer jab prove safety, effectiveness

In considering the outcomes incurred by these two now-deceased individuals after getting jabbed, the FDA reportedly came to the conclusion that the experimental vaccine is perfectly “inline” with emergency use authorization, meaning the agency is planning to approve the vaccine regardless.

According to the FDA, deaths resulting from COVID-19 vaccination serve as proof that the jab “works,” and will be considered as such when the agency grants emergency approval to the “Operation Warp Speed” medical intervention.

The only types of people who may not be able to “safely” receive the vaccine are pregnant women, children and other “immunocompromised groups,” though this could change once more “research” is released to justify administering the jab to them, too.

As it turns out, death is just one of many “serious adverse events” that can result from getting vaccinated with Pfizer’s Chinese Virus vaccine. There are 21 other potentially life-threatening conditions that can also result from getting jabbed, so beware.

There are two FDA advisory committee deadlines rapidly approaching that are accepting public comments. One is on Dec. 10 and the other is on Dec. 17. Readers are encouraged to watch the live streams and comment on them.

The Dec. 10 meeting can be viewed at this link, and the Dec. 17 meeting can be viewed at this link.

Much of the hysteria surrounding COVID-19 is a factor of people getting tested with fake tests that produce more than 97 percent false positives. By getting the infamous nose javelin, people are not only handing over the DNA to the unknown, but they are also contributing to the erroneous “case” count that is being used as justification to push for mass vaccination.

“Genetic weapons alert,” wrote one Health and Money News commenter, succinctly pointing out the true purpose behind the COVID-19 plandemic and Operation Warp Speed.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism.





