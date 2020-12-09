https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-residents-christmas-light-display-shamed-for-harmful-impact

St. Anthony, Minnesota resident Kim Hunt received an anonymous letter from a neighbor on Monday chastising she and her husband for their Christmas light display.

“I couldn’t help but notice your Christmas light display. During these unprecedented times, we have all experienced challenges which casual words just don’t describe what we’re feeling. The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” the letter, shared by Crime Watch Minneapolis, reads. “We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

The letter then challenges Hunt to “respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.”

“We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities,” the letter concludes. “St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better for ourselves.”

Hunt told FOX News that she and her husband were ‘very surprised, shocked and saddened by the letter.’

“The lights give me joy after coming home from work as a nurse working with COVID,” she said. “I wish we could all celebrate diversity and honor everyone’s traditions.”

She explained that “these times we live in are so divisive” and that it’s “a sad statement that Christmas lights have to be a target.”

“We need to be inclusive of everyone, and let’s face it, a lot of people put up holiday lights or decorate their homes for other occasions to bring beauty and happiness to what can be a very ugly world,” she added.

Hunt noted that three other households in the area have received the same letter, though it was not immediately clear if anyone knows the identity of the letter writer.

The letter has received pushback on social media, with former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Derek Anderson replying, “Saw this coming a long time ago. ‘If I can’t have it nobody can’ or ‘if they have it we all deserve it’ that’s not life.”

Another user pointed out the irony that the letter writer is “doing exactly what they accuse the homeowner of doing- not being accepting of others.”

“I would redouble my lights,” they added, echoing similar calls from other Twitter users.

The letter comes with just over two weeks to go before the Christmas holiday.

