Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue naming her “Employee of the Month” following a boom in sales over the summer after Ocasio-Cortez suggested a boycott of Goya Foods.

“I don’t know if you know about this, but when she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%,” Unanue said this week. “So we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her but she got Employee of the Month for bringing attention to GOYA and our adobo. Actually our sales of adobo did very well after she said ‘Make your own Adobo.’”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the news by reacting to a tweet from a left-wing activist who had tweeted out a screenshot of a news segment on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that covered the story. The chyron on the screenshot the activist tweeted out stated: “GOYA CEO: AOC’S BOYCOTT CAUSED OUR SALES TO SURGE.”

“Serious question: did AOC *actually* lead a boycott of goya foods?” the activist tweeted. “Or did she just make a twitter joke about adobo recipes, and people in the media called that a boycott?”

AOC responded by writing, “No, I just googled how to make my own adobo.”

“But of course Fox would rather indulge their made up fantasies than acknowledge that in the Trump admin’s catastrophic response to COVID, millions of people rushed to buy canned goods which then had to be rationed at grocery stores,” she claimed. “We know that neither ‘acknowledging science’ nor ‘food rationing under crony capitalism’ works in their understanding of reality so they’re gonna go with ‘food staples sold out because of a tweet once.’”

We know that neither “acknowledging science” nor “food rationing under crony capitalism” works in their understanding of reality so they’re gonna go with “food staples sold out because of a tweet once” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2020

Unanue made the revelation about naming Ocasio-Cortez “employee of the month” during the following exchange he had in an interview with Michael Berry on “The Michael Berry Show” this week:

BERRY: When you see the radical plans like the Green New Deal, when you hear politicians like AOC spouting these things off, agriculture is a major employer in this country but it’s also a major consumer of energy, as you noted earlier. It’s an intensive process for labor and energy. And they are talking about things that would drive the cost of energy through the roof in some cases making it prohibitive for marginal players. How much does that concern you and how much do you feel the need to step up and say, “Hey, guys, you want me to lay off these thousands of employees because that’s what would have to happen?” UNANUE: You know, communism works until you run out of other people’s money to spend. We’re not going to be able to do that. It’s interesting that AOC was one of the first people to step in line to boycott Goya; go against her own people, as supposedly a Puerto Rican woman, to go against people of her own Latin culture. She’s naïve. To some extent I can understand AOC; she’s young; she’s naïve; she doesn’t get it. But you’ve got someone like (Bernie) Sanders, who’s older than us, older than me, and he still doesn’t get it. We still have to chat with AOC; I love her. She was actually our Employee of the Month; I don’t know if you know about this, but when she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%. So we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her but she got Employee of the Month for bringing attention to GOYA and our adobo. Actually our sales of adobo did very well after she said “Make your own Adobo.”

