Arizona on Wednesday joined 18 other states to back Texas in its lawsuit against Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin over the fraudulent election.

The list has now grown to 18 states.

MO, AL, AR, AZ, FL, NE, ND, OK, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, SC, SD, TN, UT and WV.

The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

The fraud in Arizona, especially in Maricopa County where Dominion voting machines were used was astounding but Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an amicus brief to back Texas.

Brnovich proudly boasted that Arizona was not named as one of the defendants in Texas’ lawsuit.

“I believe Arizona wasn’t named in this lawsuit because our office successfully prevented many of the same troubling and last-minute changes to our state’s election integrity laws,” he said.

“Our legal filing ensures Arizona’s interests are protected, and I look forward to the Supreme Court addressing these national concerns.”

Our Office has received many inquiries about the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit filed at the U.S. Supreme Court and whether Arizona will participate. Here is my statement and our legal filing: https://t.co/82qIu1lQ5B pic.twitter.com/tRY6c6lTJl — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) December 9, 2020

Just how bad was the election fraud in Arizona?

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout — now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem last Friday called on his fellow lawmakers to come together and recall Arizona’s certification.

Finchem said county clerks are now coming forward and admitting something is off with the canvassing and the numbers are just not adding up.

“We got people coming out of the woodwork,” Finchem said adding that the legislature will just go around Governor Ducey.

“We only need to have 31 members of the House and 16 members of the Senate pass a resolution recalling our electors. It’s that simple,” he said. “Our constituents are blowing up over this.”

