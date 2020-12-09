About The Author
Related Posts
Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘Should Hold the Same Position’ as in 2016 on SCOTUS Vacancy
September 20, 2020
Ilhan Omar: Hate for Me Is Anti-Muslim, Anti-Immigrant, Anti-Black, Sexist
September 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy