President-elect Joe Biden has officially unveiled retired four-star general Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary nominee — selecting a long-shot candidate who will face strong confirmation headwinds from within even his own party.

Anticipating a fight, Biden officially announced his nomination of Austin — who would be the first African American to lead the Pentagon — in an op-ed published by The Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin, who led US Central Command before his retirement in 2016, would need to obtain a waiver from Congress to override a law which says a secretary must wait seven years from active service to take the top civilian post.

Lawmakers have been wary about granting a second waiver after granting one to President Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis.

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote.

“The fact is, Austin’s many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment,” he added.

Despite Biden’s glowing endorsement of Austin, 67, who he called a “true and tested soldier and leader,” Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday signalled their opposition to giving the retired general the waiver he needs.

“I will not support the waiver,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters, according to a report by The Hill.

“I have the deepest respect and admiration for General Austin and this nomination, and this nomination is exciting and historic — but I believe that a waiver of the seven year rule would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control over a nonpolitical military,” Blumenthal added.

Democratic Sen. John Tester of Montana also said he likely wouldn’t back Austin’s confirmation.

“I didn’t for Mattis and I don’t think I will for him,” Tester said.

“I love Mattis, I thought Mattis was a great secretary, and I think this guy is gonna be a great secretary of defense. I just think we ought to look at the rules,” he went on.

In a New York Times op-ed published Monday, Dr. Jim Golby, a former defense policy advisor to both Biden and Vice President Pence, also urged against Austin’s confirmation.

“After a tumultuous four years, we need civilian leadership and a return to normalcy,” Golby wrote, calling experienced leadership at managing the friction between military brass and civilian national security leaders “vital.”

Austin, only the sixth African American to hold the rank of an Army four-star general and the first to lead an Army corps in combat, would be a historic Pentagon chief.

But he wasn’t the first person considered for the job or even the front-runner.

Pentagon veteran Michele Flournoy, who served as a defense undersecretary under President Barack Obama and deputy assistant secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton, was considered Biden’s first pick and would have been the first woman to run the Pentagon.

But the former veep reportedly selected Austin amid mounting pressure from groups who wanted to see more black people appointed to Biden’s cabinet.

Austin’s nomination has also trained the national spotlight on private equity firm Pine Island Capital Partners of which he and secretary of state nominee Anthony Blinken are both partners.

Pine Island focuses on companies in sectors like aerospace and defense, raising concerns, as noted by Axios, of future allegations of impropriety if the firm lands any government contracts.

