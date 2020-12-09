https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-names-susan-rice-director-white-house-domestic-policy-council?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday named Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council for his anticipated administration.

The appointment is considered an unexpected change in role for Rice, a longtime Democratic foreign policy expert. She was President Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador.

Rice’s new role will give her a big say in a Biden administration approach to immigration, health care and racial inequality and elevating the prominence of the position in the West Wing, according to the Associated Press.

Biden on Thursday also nominated Denis McDonough, who was Obama’s White House chief of staff, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the wire service also reports.

