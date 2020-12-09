https://thehill.com/policy/finance/529441-bipartisan-group-releases-details-of-908b-coronavirus-relief-proposal-largely

A bipartisan group of House and Senate moderates on Wednesday circulated more details of their $908 billion coronavirus relief proposal, but their summary did not include more specifics on two key issues where there is disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.

The summary, obtained by The Hill, lacks details on the $160 billion that would be provided to state and local governments, as well as on liability protection for businesses. In both cases, the document says there are agreements in principle “as the basis for good faith negotiations.”

State and local aid is strongly supported by Democrats, but many Republicans have reservations. On the other hand, liability protection is a priority for Republicans but faces opposition from Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks McCarthy says he and McConnell back 0 stimulus checks MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday afternoon suggested setting aside both issues and just passing a coronavirus relief package that includes other elements where there is more consensus.

But Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcCarthy says he and McConnell back 0 stimulus checks Romney: ‘Nuts’ to invite doctor who questioned coronavirus vaccine to Senate hearing Schumer calls on Biden to bypass Congress and forgive K in student loans per person MORE (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks McCarthy says he and McConnell back 0 stimulus checks Bipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock MORE (D-Calif.) — who have said that the bipartisan proposal should serve as the basis for negotiations — blasted McConnell for proposing to leave out funding for state and local governments and argued that McConnell is undermining the bipartisan talks.

Later on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven MnuchinPelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks McCarthy says he and McConnell back 0 stimulus checks Support grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait MORE presented to Pelosi a $916 billion proposal that includes state and local governments and liability protection. Schumer and Pelosi argued that Mnuchin’s proposal didn’t include enough funds for unemployment insurance.

While the new summary of the moderates’ proposal does not provide more details on state and local aid and liability protection, it does flesh out other parts of the outline that the authors of the proposal released last week.

Lawmakers involved in crafting the proposal include Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package The COVID-19 relief bill: Why compromise is back in Washington Getting around anti-Democratic obstacles to addressing climate change MORE (D-W.Va.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Bipartisan support for new PPP loans gains momentum in Congress Lawmakers face hurdles to COVID relief deal MORE (R-Maine), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerMajor cybersecurity firm says it was hacked in sophisticated nation-state attack Democratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package The COVID-19 relief bill: Why compromise is back in Washington MORE (D-Va.) and Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySupport grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait Overnight Health Care: First signs of Thanksgiving wave emerge | FDA says Pfizer vaccine is highly effective, even after first dose | Biden aims for 100 million vaccinations in first hundred days The COVID-19 relief bill: Why compromise is back in Washington MORE (R-La.), as well as Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerBipartisan group seizes spotlight, and more clout Democrats face increasing pressure to back smaller COVID-19 stimulus Democrat Gottheimer wins reelection in New Jersey MORE (D-N.J.) and Tom Reed Tom ReedBipartisan group seizes spotlight, and more clout Democrats face increasing pressure to back smaller COVID-19 stimulus Bipartisan lawmakers call for expedited diabetes research MORE (R-N.Y.).

According to the new summary, the proposal would extend unemployment insurance programs that are set to expire at the end of the month for 16 weeks, and provide a $300 per week federal boost to benefits from the end of December into April.

The new summary also provides more details concerning the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a loan program for small businesses.

According to the summary, the proposal would make businesses eligible for a second PPP loan if they have 300 or fewer employees and had revenue loss of 30 percent in any quarter in 2020. It also would make local chambers of commerce eligible for PPP loans, expand the types of expenses that PPP loans can be used for and be forgiven, and include set asides to ensure that the smallest businesses and businesses in underserved communities receive loans. Additionally, it would simplify the loan forgiveness process for businesses that received loans of $150,000 or less, and it would specify that businesses expenses paid with PPP loan proceeds are tax deductible.

In addition to including funds for the PPP, the bipartisan proposal would also include separate funding for live venue operators hurt by pandemic-related stay-at-home orders.

The proposal would extend the eviction moratorium until the end of January, and provide $25 billion in rental assistance to state and local and Native American tribes. It would extend student loan forbearance provisions through the end of April.

Other areas of the proposal where the summary offers details include funds for health-care and education providers, vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and food assistance.

