Max Kennerly is a trial lawyer.

He is also, it would seem, kind of a major idiot.

Yesterday, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver pointed out that the Supreme Court has not, in fact, stolen the election for Donald Trump:

But according to Max Kennerly, that’s only because “the margin is too big”:

This friggin’ guy.

Huh.

And the Resistance crowd doesn’t seem to remember that when Trump’s SCOTUS picks were sworn in, they never pledged to put Trump’s petulant desires above the law.

When you’ve lost your grip on reality, you cling to whatever you can find.

