Whichever party you belong to, it’s endlessly amusing to hear politicians list all of the things they’re going to do on Day 1 and then the things they’ll do in their first 100 days. Joe Biden, speaking from the Office of the President-Elect, said that on his first day as president, he’ll use an executive order to mandate masks everywhere he possibly can, including interstate travel. But he also made an appeal to the American people: Wear a mask for “just” those first 100 days, at which point the virus will magically disappear.

On day one, I’ll sign an executive order to require masks everywhere I can. pic.twitter.com/ixUbTwHhPk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 9, 2020

Rep. Thomas Massie says that mandate will not apply to his congressional office:

If so, on day one, your mandate will be null and void inside the Congressional offices of Kentucky’s 4th district. https://t.co/fO7yOGWivG — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 9, 2020

Based and red pilled. Keep up the good work! — Eric Taleman (@Psyarchy) December 9, 2020

“14 days to flatten the curve” was 268 days ago — elfimus_prime (@jg_wentworth840) December 9, 2020

He will forget he even made this statement by the time he is sworn in. — Navoon (@dhjaskajr) December 9, 2020

“Just 100 days”, he said? BS! Sounds familiar. — Eric Gibian (@gibs_eric) December 9, 2020

It’s science. Unlike President Trump, he’s listening to the science.

Good luck on enforcing that, Creepy Joe 👎🏻 — Vance Oxentenko (@VanceOxentenko) December 9, 2020

It’s an executive order! But just for 100 days, starting on Inauguration Day, we assume.

Interestingly enough, “everywhere I can” is pretty much limited to federal lands and buildings. — PariahDog1312🗽⚖️ (@Pdog119) December 9, 2020

So you’ll require masks on federal property, where they’re already required? Great job! — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) December 9, 2020

Which isn’t that many places. — Juanny Bravo (@RealJuannyBravo) December 9, 2020

Which is nowhere. — ✝️ Shane’s Mambi Sombrero ✝️ (@oklumberman) December 9, 2020

What a freaking great plan. Keep doing what everyone has been doing for 9 months. That should fix it. — Rednecker (@JayAnsonP) December 9, 2020

We’ve been masking up since March. It’s not making a difference!!!!! — Shelly Huiskamp (@hoyafam6) December 9, 2020

“It’s just two weeks to flatten the curve” — ObservantPeasantOP (@OpPeasant) December 9, 2020

We’ve already been wearing masks for almost 300 days! Why is this 100 days going to make a difference? — Allison D (@ocsitcom) December 9, 2020

100 days then another 100 then another and so on and so on — Blackcountryboy (@Davyboy67) December 9, 2020

100 days then I don’t have to anymore? I’m in on that. Thats the art of the deal baby. — Scott Carter (@smcart) December 9, 2020

I’m looking forward to completely ignoring this order — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 9, 2020

Challenge accepted. I will go the first 100 days without a mask. — Joe Ward (@Meancupjoe) December 9, 2020

It starts with a mask…..then the vaccine….then everything else — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 9, 2020

“I’m going to ask that people wear a mask” *15 seconds later* “I’m going to sign an Executive Order requiring people to wear a mask” — Independent_Forum (@Ind_Forum) December 9, 2020

You first. I don’t want to see you without one going forward. — ThrillerNstinct (@ThrillerNstinct) December 9, 2020

Why isn’t he wearing a mask in this video to set an example? We thought Biden was going to be different than President Trump.

