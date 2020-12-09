https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/boom-michigan-witness-van-full-ballots-showed-330-deadline-approximately-50000-ballots-van-janice-winfreys-name-video/

CCP-YouTube will not allow this evidence of fraud. They announced the new rule this morning. No more videos on election fraud will be allowed.

The Michigan Senate held a hearing last week on the massive voter fraud witnessed in the state during the 2020 election.

One witness told the Michigan Senate about the van that pulled into the TCF Center in Detroit at 3:30 AM in the morning.

Michigan Witness: I was there at approximately 3:00 to 3:30 AM. And I saw the huge dump of ballots that were delivered to the counting hall. I noticed that the city of Detroit Clerk’s Office it was their emblem on the white van that showed up with the ballots. Janice Winfrey‘s name was on there and a number presumably for Janet Winfrey’s office. I estimated that it was over 50 boxes that I counted. And I estimated that over a thousand ballots could have fitted in each of the large boxes. There was no chain of custody. There was no accountability. There was no transparency. Nobody knew where these ballots had been. They said they had to be turned in at 8 PM. They showed up approximately at 3:30 AM. So, 7 to 7.5 hours is a long time for these ballots to be kind of in limbo not with anyone knowing where they are.

These ballots NEVER should have been counted.

They never should have been unloaded.

Has anyone contacted Janice Winfrey‘s office to ask about her van being used to transfer fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center?

This is how Joe Biden stole Michigan.

Democrats are OK with this.

YouTube will not allow you to discuss this on their platform.

"There was no chain of custody, there was no accountability, there was no transparency. Nobody knew where these ballots had been" — Alice (@themodalice) December 9, 2020

