Democrat Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for his business dealings in communist China.

Federal law enforcement officials paused the investigation into Hunter Biden “in the months before the election” and “now that the election is over, the investigation is entering a new phase,” CNN reported. “Federal prosecutors in Delaware, working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, are taking overt steps such as issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, the person with knowledge said.”

In a statement, Hunter Biden claimed:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported in October that Hunter Biden was under investigation, a story that was largely ignored by the left-wing mainstream media.

Fox News reported in October that the FBI had taken possession of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden in connection to a money laundering investigation. Again, that story was largely ignored by the left-wing mainstream media.

