Georgia Senate Issues New Statement on Election Fraud — challenging shady Brad Raffensperger’s deal with Democrats on ballot signatures.

The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus has issued a lengthy statement calling for absentee ballot signature audits, a GBI investigation and more Senate hearings.

This is another blow to the mysterious Secretary of State who continues to defend the massive election fraud in the state.

Here is the statement–

Majority Statement on Elections

The Georgia Senate Republicans have heard the calls of millions of Georgians who have raised deep and heartfelt concerns that state law has been violated and our elections process abused in our November 3, 2020 elections. We will fix this. Our state constitution precludes us from calling a special session due to the lack of a three-fifths majority in both chambers. As constitutionalists, we must respect that. Even if we could secure the requisite numbers to convene, our laws provide no avenue for us to retroactively alter the results from November 3, 2020. However, an avenue to move this matter even quicker than special session now exists and is pending before the United States Supreme Court. As the upper chamber of the General Assembly and consistent with our prerogatives for legislative oversight:

We are calling upon the elections officials to engage the GBI to investigate any and all fraudulent activities, including those which were brought to light during Senate committee hearings on December 3, 2020. We insist that all counties immediately preserve all data from the November 3, 2020 General Election in order to conduct a forensic audit. We also call on these counties to perform a signature audit. We call on the State Elections Board to oversee and monitor that closely. We will continue to conduct public hearings up to and through January 5, 2021 to ensure that fraud and misconduct do not taint the next election. We will fully fund the Secretary of State’s call to investigate out-of-state residents who attempt to move here for the sole purpose of voting in our run-off. We will make sure that these criminals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We call upon the Secretary of State to immediately release a certified list of all voters in the November 3, 2020 General Election and a certified list of all newly registered voters in Georgia from October 5-December 7, 2020. As soon as we may constitutionally convene, we will pass legislation to reverse the detrimental effects of the consent decree which was entered into in March 2020. As soon as we may constitutionally convene, we will reform our election laws to secure our electoral process by eliminating at-will absentee voting. We will require photo identification for absentee voting for cause, and we will crack down on ballot harvesting by outlawing drop boxes.

Posterity and legitimacy of our Republic – guaranteed to us by our Constitution – require no less than our diligence, our time, and our utmost attention. Do not fall prey to the ploys of the Left, who would have you stay home and not exercise your right to vote on January 5, 2021. We cannot protect the Republic without you. Join the Senate Republican Caucus to ensure we get every possible legal vote cast in the run-off election. An overwhelming victory for our Senators and our Public Service Commissioner on January 5, 2021 will send a strong message!

