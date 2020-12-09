https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-report-hunter-bidens-tax-affairs-under-federal-investigation/
BLOCKING for BIDEN? Twitter Locks-Out Trump Campaign Account for Posting About Hunter Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20
Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election.
“Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”
The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day.
“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads.
Twitter has suspended @TeamTrump for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the @nypost article.
19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr
— Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020
‘IT WAS WRONG’: Twitter CEO Admits Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story ‘Was Wrong’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.17.20
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted his company “was wrong” in censoring a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden just days before the 2020 presidential election; saying the platform “corrected” the situation within 24 hours.
“That to me seems like you’re the ultimate editor,” committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said during his opening statement. “The editorial decision by the New York Post to run the story was overridden by Twitter and Facebook in different fashions to prevent its dissemination. Now if that’s not making an editorial decision I don’t know what would be.”
“We made a quick interpretation using no other evidence that the materials in the article were obtained through hacking, and according to our policy, we blocked them from being spread,” Dorsey testified. “Upon further consideration, we admitted this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours.”
“This incident demonstrated that we needed one and so we created one we believe is fair and appropriate,” he said, referring to the company’s new process in vetting posts.
