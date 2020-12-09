https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-administration-will-join-texas-lawsuit-against-battleground-states

The Trump administration will be intervening in a lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court filed by Texas against four other states over alleged violations of election law.

President Donald Trump announced that the federal government would be intervening in the case on the side of Texas on Wednesday morning, claiming that Texas’ suit is “the big one.”

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” Trump said.

Earlier in the morning, Trump hyped the Texas lawsuit after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from a Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker to stop the state from certifying its election, a blow to the Trump campaign and its efforts to challenge election results in the battleground state.

“This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED?” Trump said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin arguing that the states should be blocked from voting in the electoral college over alleged violations of election law. The Supreme Court ordered the states to respond to the suit by Thursday.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together,” Paxton said in a statement. “Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.”

“By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” he added. “Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

“Elections for federal office must comport with federal constitutional standards. For presidential elections, each state must appoint its electors to the electoral college in a manner that complies with the Constitution,” Paxton said. “The Electors Clause requirement that only state legislatures may set the rules governing the appointment of electors and elections and cannot be delegated to local officials. The majority of the rushed decisions, made by local officials, were not approved by the state legislatures, thereby circumventing the Constitution.”

Other states have announced plans to join the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in the four battleground states. The attorneys general of Missouri, Louisiana, and Arkansas have pledged to join the Texas suit, and the attorney general of Alabama has signaled support for the legal challenge.

