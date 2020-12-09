https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/09/kilmeades-disgusted-by-medias-hostility-toward-a-sitting-president-at-trumps-vaccine-announcement-1003798/

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade ripped the corrupt media for how they covered President Trump holding a news conference to discuss progress on COVID-19 vaccine production, and Joe Biden, who was at the same time touting a 3-step plan to combat the virus, should the Democratic nominee take office as president.

Kilmeade hit reporters for their hostile questions about White House holiday parties and Trump modeling bad behavior in regard to the spread of the Chinese virus, while ignoring the record-breaking time a vaccine was produced as a result of Operation Warp Speed.

He said it’s “pretty amazing the other networks didn’t take, according to reports, the president of the United States speaking about a vaccine that’s gonna save the lives of millions of American, and they took a surgeon general nominee over the president of the United States taking questions.”

Going on to talk about “the marriage between the public and private sector,” and the distribution of the vaccine and lives being saved, Kilmeade said “this will be a great American story.”

The Fox News host cited the media “elation” in the United Kingdom over the vaccine, which is already being distributed there — in large part because of Trump’s efforts.

“This is an amazing story,” Kilmeade explained. “And who’s wearing masks at the president’s small Christmas party is not a leading question, it’s hostility toward a sitting president!”

Host Dana Perino took note of the “patriotic pride” behind the development of a vaccine, and Kilmeade agreed that there’s “a lot of that.”

“And there’s a big secret that will be told within a year or two when politics get out of this, if it ever does, and that is there’s really no preventing this virus from spreading,” he added.

“The way out of this is a vaccine and therapeutic,” Kilmeade said, “Behavior can only keep things at a bay for a certain amount of time.”

He took a shot at Biden for talking about a “dark winter” and how disorganized OPS is without knowing any of the details.

“If it is President Biden, I hope [the American people] know what they voted for,” Kilmeade concluded, stressing that Americans are optimistic by trade.

Perino noted that Biden said at his dueling event that things will get worse before it gets better, saying he “will inherit this program, so you would think there could be a little bit of grace and gratitude for this work, even if he doesn’t thank the president personally.”

“For the next few weeks that could be true. We are seeing that. It’s very hard to stop the spread of this,” she added, explaining the details of Biden’s plan.

Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., Biden announced his team of health officials if he becomes president, along with a 3-step plan to take on COVID-19.

The Democrat emphasized “masking, vaccinations, opening schools. These are the three key goals for my first 100 days.”

“I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better,” Biden said.

Of course, he knows the scenario will begin to improve substantially as the vaccine is rolled out, which is set to happen at any time.

Just now, Biden announces new mask mandate. Despite just 4 days ago saying he wouldn’t require masks, he has now reversed that, announcing that his plan for COVID will start with “my signing an order on day one to require masks…wherever possible.”https://t.co/kbh6kIoKPe — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) December 8, 2020

As for masks, 38 states now mandate them, many of which are seeing the worst of the current surge of the coronavirus.

And just four days after Biden said he wouldn’t require masks, he announce Tuesday that he would implement a mask mandate “wherever possible.”

Biden said it starts with “my signing an order on day one to require masks where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains and buses. I’ll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We’re going to require masks wherever possible.”

