Not all Californians see eye to eye with state and local officials and their efforts to combat COVID-19.

“It’s pretty extreme,” says Steven Greenhut, a Sacramento-area resident working for R Street Institute. “You’re basically a prisoner in your own home, and you need to be able to prove if you’re out that you’re involved in some sort of ‘essential’ service.”

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) announced a curfew for most Californians between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“It just seems like the goalposts keep moving and some of these policies don’t seem tied to science,” says Greenhut. “I mean, we ought to treat coronavirus seriously, but just to try to shutdown society without considering the impact on people who are trying to feed themselves and earn a living, it seems crazy.”

The curfew prompted demonstrations in various parts of the state.

Newsom has more recently announced that most of the state will come under a strict set of limitations, the idea being to help hospitals from being overrun by COVID-19 patients.

Still, the California governor certainly hasn’t helped himself after being photographed last month at a large restaurant dinner party and ignoring his own rules.

Meanwhile, the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has taken his own measures to ban most unnecessary walks and motor vehicle trips.

“It’s good to get out,” says Greenhut. “I have no problem with having some guidelines – social distancing, masking, etcetera – and whatever it is you’re doing, you follow those guidelines.”

But Greenhut maintains “people are just pretty much ignoring these things” at this point. “I think if you go too far in your edicts that people just get fed up and don’t pay attention,” he concludes.