RUSH: Jamie in Shelbyville, Kentucky, great to have you on the program. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you so much, Rush. Mega dittos. Mega prayers.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: What you have done for this country is just absolutely unprecedented. We are truth seekers. We’ve been hearing you, learning from you, and watching all of this. We know it’s a globalist, communist, technocrat, Democrat takeover. It’s treason. And they’ve been able to take us over by marketing, distracting, entertaining, and a huge propaganda machine. The extent of their evil is really unimaginable. I believe this is a “plandemic,” and I’m afraid it’s too late.
But I think it’s time we mobilize. It’s past time. We have sought the truth, and we know it’s clear what’s going on. We need a way, though. And my idea for that is to fight the lies and to take action, is to look at the Democrats, how they handled all this, how this all came about. They implemented community organizers, think tanks, special interest groups.
I think we have to get creative and united and, like the prior caller said, yeah, news organizations, media, you know, putting our energy and money towards that. But we have to get our brilliant, resourceful, truth seeking, freedom loving heads and hearts together and fight like our future depends on it. I’d love it if you could help us unite somehow so that we patriots can just rise up and fight this evil. Thank you so much. God bless you.
RUSH: Well, thank you, Jamie. What do you envision me doing?
CALLER: Well, I know you know people. And I don’t know. I’m just trying to be creative here, but maybe if like, say, you know some group that you could advertise that would be interested in maybe even just accepting applications for creative, resourceful people in different communities throughout this country to, on different levels, work to market against this. I mean, everything from bumper stickers — powerful ways, like, where we can analyze who our audience is, i.e., these people who believe in all this junk. We have to convince them of what’s true. I don’t know if that will matter for us in the end, but I think that’s the right thing to do is to get more people to see the truth.
RUSH: Yeah. That in fact has been — if you wanted to try to narrow down my purpose for 30 years, that’s been it. Get people see the truth. Get people see the truth about the left, my whole purpose for being here. Well, aside from the business demands and requirements that have to be met.
But as far as content is concerned, it has been to educate and inform people about the American left and the Democrat Party and give them sufficient information that would allow them to reject the Democratic Party, to abandon the Democratic Party, to believe and to understand that the Democrat Party is a black hole. And once you end up in it, you end up in a place that’s gonna be dark and dank, and it’s not gonna provide you anywhere near what you think this country is capable of.
Now, I don’t know how you would judge me in terms of success or failure in that objective over the past 30 years, but if I look at it honestly, there’s still a lot of work to do. There’s still a lot that has to be done. And it’s 30 years. And, by the way, when I started I was it. From 1988 to 1997 it was me and then some of my guest hosts got their own radio shows, and then about 1996 or ’97 here came Fox News.
Then the blogosphere sprung up and websites and the so-called conservative media was born. And that’s when the left began to lose their monopoly on everything. And when they lost the monopoly, that’s when they became partisan participants. That’s actually when ABC, CBS, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times decided that playing at being objective and fair was not going to do it anymore. They had to take out this new conservative media. They had to destroy it.
So they began this instant course of character ruination, character assassination of all of us on the so-called right who they deem to be effective. And I think that was the beginning of the perception of partisanship. You know, the media has such a powerful impact on our culture, on our society. When the media was as it was up to 1988, some people thought that they were fair, balanced, objective, and all that, and it was just the truth, whatever Cronkite said, whatever Howard K. Smith said, Peter Jennings, it was the truth. And then they had their commentators and so forth, John Chancellor, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, all these people.
But then when they lost their monopoly, the people at the networks — ABC, CBS, NBC — became partisan combatants, not just playing the role of objective journalists. They abandoned that. And I think that’s when the so-called partisanship in our culture, that’s when it began. I’ve often raised my hand and said, “I’ll take the blame for it. I caused it.” Until I came along, the mainstream media was able to pretend that they were news people, that they were journalists. They were able to pretend that what they were doing was the news. And that if they didn’t cover it, you didn’t need to know about it, nothing to see here. If they did cover it, it was important.
But when they became combatants — you know what I mean by that? When they became combatants, when it became their mission not just to be seen as reporting the news, but when they came to be seen as people participating in the partisan warfare in America, on whose side did they fall? They obviously were Democrats. So when the media became obvious Democrats and advanced the Democrat agenda, that’s when the so-called partisanship in this country, I think, began.
Now, it actually began many years before that, but that’s when the perception of it beginning happened. And so the reason this is important is because we get blamed for this partisanship. They sit there and say, “Hey, everything was fine in this country ’til you came along with your lies and your distortions and your racism and your bigotry.” That’s what they say.
“Everything was fine. We had the three networks, we had the newspapers, everybody trusted what they said in the media, everybody trusted what we said in the media. And then you come along, and you start telling people that we’re making this up and making that up.”
Well, we were right.
“Yeah, yeah, I know, but you tell people that.” So that’s when the partisan divide began, and it’s only intensified. And Trump gets elected president, we cut a bunch of years off the future here. When Trump became president, that was the epitome of the people on the left thinking they were losing everything. And so their partisanship became as mean-spirited as it ever has.
So now we’re in this situation where there isn’t any media anymore. We don’t have journalism anymore. There’s no news. And if that’s the case, where do you go? Where do you go to get news? If you’re on our side of the aisle and you know that the mainstream media is nothing but the Democrat Party, nothing but the American left, it’s nothing but the cattle call leadership of socialism, then where do you go to get news?
It used to be not that long ago you’d read the New York Times or your local newspaper, maybe USA Today. Maybe you read the Washington Post, I don’t know. You’d turn on ABC, CBS, NBC. But now where do you go? ‘Cause I guarantee you, turn on the New York Times, or read it, read the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, it’s all gonna be the same stuff. They may present it in a different order. It’s all gonna be the same stories with the same take and the same commentary. Where do you go to find the news? But there still is news being made out there. It’s just nobody’s covering it. We do, actually. That’s what we’ve done. That’s the way we’ve evolved, we cover the news. We tell you things happening out there that they don’t. The things they don’t tell you are happening are things that are damaging to them.
RUSH: So during the obscene profit time-out mere moments ago, Mr. Snerdley, the Official Program Observer, peppered me with a question. The question was… what exactly was the question? Are we ever gonna win the — (interruption) Are you talking about win elections or just… (interruption) Okay. All right. Mr. Snerdley is asking if we’re ever going to be able to win. And he’s talking about elections. Votes.
Are we ever gonna be able to win without taking back some of these cities? He’s talking about blue cities like New York, Philadelphia. I assume you mean Detroit? (interruption) Do you include Milwaukee in this? (Interruption) Definitely. All right. What about Oakland, California? (interruption) Too far gone. San Francisco? (interruption) You think we can get San Francisco? Look, we won election after election after election without winning these cities or the states they’re in. (interruption)
I thought you were asking me something else when you said, “Can we win?” I thought you meant can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture. I actually think — and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times cause I’ve seen others allude to this. I actually think that we’re trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York, especially if you’re talking about votes.
I see a lot of bloggers — I can’t think of names right now — a lot of bloggers have written extensively about how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can’t go on this way. There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.
I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we’re headed whether we want to or not. Whether we want to go there or not. I myself haven’t made up my mind. I still haven’t given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win. And our problem is the fact that there are just so many RINOs, so many Republicans in the Washington establishment who will do anything to maintain their membership in the establishment because of the perks and the opportunities that are presented for their kids and so forth.
RUSH: So every day people call here with ideas of what we all have to do, and every idea requires everybody else doing something. And, you know, I politely listen to these ideas, and I try to figure out how best to restructure them and analyze them in some meaningful way, and I keep doing it.