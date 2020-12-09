https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/CBP-Border-Apprehensions-Children/2020/12/09/id/1000780

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an increase in the number of children and families that have been apprehended at the Southwest border, according to The Wall Street Journal.

CBP agents apprehended about 4,630 unaccompanied children in October, according to the data, as well as about 4,501 family units and about 57,206 single adults, for a total of about 66,337 in that month.

Ron Vitiello, a former Border Patrol chief and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, told the Journal that Joe Biden may encounter a crisis at the border upon taking office. The Democrat had previously pledged to end the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which has also been called “Remain in Mexico,” that forces migrants looking for legal entry into the U.S. to wait in Mexico while their cases are decided.

“I don’t see any recipe that doesn’t have them as overwhelmed as we were in ’14 and ’18,” said Vitiello.

Another former Border Patrol chief, Mike Fisher, told the newspaper that a change in the White House could lead to more immigration.

“Typically when there is a change in administration, we’ve seen that over the years it’s a classic pull factor,” he said.

