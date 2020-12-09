https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/censoring-the-president-over-a-cnn-video-on-dominon-and-smartmatic/

Posted by Kane on December 9, 2020 9:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Raheem Kassam breaks down the insanity.

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...