December 9, 2020
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will improve its green finance standards to support carbon neutrality objectives, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.
China will strengthen its study on the potential impact of environmental and climate risks on financial stability, Yi said via video at the Singapore Fintech Festival that is being held this week.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao)