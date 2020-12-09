https://thehill.com/homenews/media/529548-chris-cuomo-on-lindsey-graham-you-dont-mean-save-the-country-you-mean-save

CNN’s Chris CuomoChris CuomoMedia and Hollywood should stop their marching-to-Georgia talk Clyburn: ‘We’re teetering on’ giving president ‘authority to be dictator’ The ‘Anonymous’ saga ended with a dud — a perfect example of the problem of Trump-era media MORE on Tuesday condemned Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHouse approves defense policy bill despite Trump veto threat Pelosi blasts McConnell suggestion to pare down COVID-19 relief bill: ‘Appalling’ Doug Jones seen as leading contender as Biden attorney general: report MORE (S.C.), a top ally of President Trump Donald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE, for calling challenges to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE’s win in Georgia an opportunity to “save the country,” with the CNN host telling Graham, “You mean save your ass.”

“I will keep arguing that the danger we face does not exit with Trump,” Cuomo began during a segment on his evening show.

“The ReTrumplicans who fear his return and covet his base are all in,” he added before cutting to a Fox News interview Monday night with Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity,” Graham called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ Sidney Powell appeals dismissal of lawsuit to overturn Georgia election result MORE (R) to take steps to end what he called a Republican “civil war” in the state.

“There’s a civil war brewing in Georgia for no good reason,” Graham said in the interview, a portion of which Cuomo included in his segment on Tuesday.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman continued, referring to Trump’s repeated calls for an audit of ballot signatures.

“What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you’ve got a chance to save the country,” Graham added.

CNN on Tuesday then cut back to Cuomo, who responded, “No, you don’t mean save the country. You mean save your ass.”

“Georgia certified that vote three times over,” the CNN host continued. “Civil war? Seriously, senator? Do your words still come from your brain or just some reservoir of bile?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his #OpeningStatement, @ChrisCuomo channels his inner Inigo Montoya and wonders what it might take for “ReTrumplicans” to accept Joe Biden as President. “Will the SCOTUS nine nuthin’ negation of the nugatory nonsense from Trump about the election be enough?” pic.twitter.com/TNYg9T67RD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 9, 2020

“And by the way, Graham’s got plenty of company among the ReTrumplicans,” Cuomo added, again using his term for Republican supporters of Trump, before referencing tweets from the Arizona Republican Party that urge supporters to push for the halting of election certification.

In one tweet, the state party shared a post from a “Stop the Steal” national organizer, who wrote, “I am willing to give my life for this fight.”

“He is. Are you?” the Arizona Republican Party wrote in its retweet.

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

Cuomo’s comments came after Kemp recertified election results late Monday upholding Biden’s victory in the state following a recount, dealing a final blow to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Tuesday marked the federal safe harbor date by which all states were required to have resolved any election-related disputes.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Kemp and other top Republican officials in Georgia in recent weeks, accusing them without evidence of mismanaging the election and failing to clamp down on voter fraud.

Despite the recertification, Sidney Powell, an attorney not affiliate with but working in favor of Trump’s campaign, filed an appeal Tuesday after a federal court dismissed her lawsuit to overturn the Georgia election results.

The move follows the dismissal of two similar lawsuits seeking to change election results that showed Biden defeating Trump in Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

