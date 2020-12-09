https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/chris-hayes-wonders-why-eric-swalwell-is-being-so-defensive-since-all-he-did-is-kind-of-get-duped-by-a-spy/

Rep. Eric Swalwell certainly is being defensive about that Axios story about his campaign bundler being a Chinese intelligence operative. His office will only give the press a short statement in which he says he hasn’t seen Christine Fang in nearly six years, but he’s ready and willing to talk about how President Trump might have leaked the story or the investigation he wants into … who leaked the story.

Swalwell hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing, which has MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wondering why he’s being so defensive.

Swallwell’s defensiveness here is weird because he’s not accused of doing anything wrong! Just being kinda duped by a spy. https://t.co/DZquO0c3Hl — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 9, 2020

If this was Eric Trump you’d be losing your mind, Chris. — Guy “South Pole Elf” Faux (@Faux_Guy_) December 9, 2020

The fact you can’t see the irony that it’s Swalwell is amusing. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) December 9, 2020

It’s because he knows how he would have treated a Republican if the same thing happened to them, only with Russians. He knows what he would have thought of them and the trust he would lose in them. — Melissa Jo (@Missa1969) December 9, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. was more amused than defensive when Swalwell accused him of meeting with a Russian spy.

“A member of the House Intel Committee who was duped for years by a communist Chinese honeypot–and used her to fundraise for his campaign–totally didn’t do anything wrong” is quite the take. https://t.co/fgcu7G7ekm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 10, 2020

It’s interesting who is supporting this spy. — Steve Bittner (@bittnerse) December 10, 2020

Watching these ppl jump breathlessly to defend this *absolute scandal* is at least an 8 on the cringe-o-meter. — MJFree (@MJFree01) December 10, 2020

Democrat media, folks — Klytus King (@KlytusKing) December 10, 2020

Chris Hayes is gonna Chris Hayes. — President Elect Dirk Livingston 🇺🇸 (@DirkLivingston5) December 10, 2020

Excuse me? A member of the Intelligence Committee being duped by a spy is okay @chrislhayes? — Rob (@RobToTheBob84) December 10, 2020

A failure in judgment is still a failure. We cannot have a person like that anywhere near our nation’s most secret information. This is troubling at all levels. — Dylan 🦅 TRUMP WON! 🇺🇸 (@DylanTrumpAZ) December 10, 2020

“Kinda being duped by a spy” with zero probability of doing anything wrong or being compromised. It’s impossible, really. — Tim – Otherwise Unarmed (@AbesMullet) December 9, 2020

Guilty people are always defensive. — Laura Goldman (@laurasgoldman) December 9, 2020

It’s weird because he knows there is much more to the story he is trying to keep from coming out! Maybe someone in the media could actually ask him some hard questions about it? — Jennifer ☆☆☆ (@Jenny_MommaLion) December 9, 2020

Why not investigate… there has to be a reason.. maybe he knows there is more than what has been shared so far. — scottaphillips (@scottaphillips) December 10, 2020

I know you’re not actually a journalist, but you may want to read up on the story first. — Garrett Phillips ⛳ (@memoir_author) December 9, 2020

His hypocrisy is beyond outstanding — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) December 10, 2020

Maybe that’s a hint that Swallell might have done something wrong. A real journalist would take that as a tell and look deeper. — Kamran Pasha (@kamranpasha) December 10, 2020

Dude, a Chinese spy used the old honeypot trick on a GODDAM SITTING MEMBER OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE. Wake the fvck up!!!!!!! — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) December 10, 2020

It’s amazing how many liberals thought that a Biden victory would mean an immediate end to any negative press about Democrats. They’re really upset with “conservative” outlets like CNN and the New York Times picking up on this story, and they’re pissed at Hayes even giving it this much oxygen — he’s not supposed to mention it at all.

