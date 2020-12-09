https://www.theblaze.com/news/christmas-lights-harmful-systemic-biases

A Minnesota couple received an anonymous letter Monday criticizing the Christmas light display on their St. Anthony home as “harmful,” Fox News noted.

Say what?

The letter to Kim Hunt and her husband started out like so: “I couldn’t help but notice your Christmas lights display. During these unprecedented times, we have all experienced challenges which casual words just don’t describe what we’re feeling. The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own.”

It adds that “we must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

Here’s a look at the letter — and the “harmful” Christmas lights:

The letter writer then says, “I challenge you to respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors. We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities. St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people, and we must demand better for ourselves.”

What did Hunt have to say?

Hunt told Fox News that she and her husband were “very surprised, shocked, and saddened by the letter” — particularly since the lights give her a sense of “joy” when she returns from her job as a nurse working with COVID-19 patients.

She added to the cable network that “these times we live in are so divisive” and that it’s “a sad statement that Christmas lights have to be a target.”

“We need to be inclusive of everyone, and let’s face it, a lot of people put up holiday lights or decorate their homes for other occasions to bring beauty and happiness to what can be a very ugly world,” Hunt told Fox News, adding that three other homes in the area have received the same letter.

What did observers have to say?

As you might expect, the letter writer got an earful from Twitter users who saw the Crime Watch post containing the photo of the letter.

Fox News said former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Derek Anderson observed: “Saw this coming a long time ago. ‘If I can’t have it nobody can’ or ‘if they have it we all deserve it’ that’s not life.”

Others had similar reactions:

“Ironic that the letter writer is doing exactly what they accuse the homeowner of doing — not being accepting of others,” another commenter said. “I would redouble my lights.”

“People just need to stop already!!” another user declared. “If I lived in that neighborhood I’d help the owner put up even more lights.”

“If I were the recipient of that letter, I would put up THREE TIMES the amount of lights that I originally had put up,” another commenter noted.

