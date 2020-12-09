https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/church-fined-thousands-dollars-drive-services/

(CHRISTIAN NEWS NETWORK) — WINNIPEG — A church in Canada that had been fined more than $32,000 for holding drive-in services, which have been banned in red COVID zones, has been denied relief from the public health orders that prohibited its activities.

“These orders necessarily restrict rights … in order to prevent death, illness and the overwhelming of the public health system in Manitoba,” Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal ruled on Saturday, according to the CBC. “I do not believe that the applicants meet their burden of showing that [the church] will suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted.”

The current restrictions, which are in place through Dec. 11, prohibit gatherings of “more than five persons at any indoor or outdoor public place or in the common areas of a multi-unit residence.” Religious gatherings must be held virtually, as “churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other places of worship must be closed to the public while these orders are in effect.”

