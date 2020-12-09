https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/cnns-oliver-darcy-is-disgusted-that-fox-news-is-treating-the-eric-swalwell-chinese-spy-story-like-its-as-big-a-deal-as-russian-collusion/

If you’re like us, you found it incredibly difficult to believe that the MSM would largely shy away from covering Axios’ story on Rep. Eric Swalwell allegedly being targeted by a Chinese spy. Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Oliver Darcy is covering it.

Or, rather, he’s covering Fox News’ coverage of the story:

Fox News is obsessed w/Axios’ story about a suspected Chinese spy targeting @ericswalwell, running segment after segment after segment on it. The network is dishonestly suggesting it’s equivalent to “Russian collusion” — even though their own digital stories contain this graf. pic.twitter.com/vCU9lS7wo1 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 9, 2020

What’s that about Russian collusion, Oliver?

Too busy with Fox. Always too busy with Fox. When you’re a CNN firefighter, watching Fox News is a full-time job!

So, where is your investigative report? — FreedomIfYouCanKeepIt 🇺🇸 (@ksanton63) December 9, 2020

And has seriously no one told @oliverdarcy about Russian collusion yet? This is what happens when Zucker keeps him locked in a basement, feeding him a bucket a fish heads every week, only letting him out when it’s time to tweet about Fox News. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 9, 2020

CNN would be “obsessed” if you swap Swalwell for a Republican & a Chinese spy with a Russian. — Liberty Hound 🐺 (@hound_liberty) December 9, 2020

In other words “no democrat has ever done anything bad ever.” Thanks @CNN you are truly doing beautiful things. — Brock Jansen (@BCJ166) December 9, 2020

This tweet belongs in a museum about the cognitive dissonance of “journalists” in 2020. https://t.co/5QZf2adzc1 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

