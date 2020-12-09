https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/cnns-oliver-darcy-is-disgusted-that-fox-news-is-treating-the-eric-swalwell-chinese-spy-story-like-its-as-big-a-deal-as-russian-collusion/

If you’re like us, you found it incredibly difficult to believe that the MSM would largely shy away from covering Axios’ story on Rep. Eric Swalwell allegedly being targeted by a Chinese spy. Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Oliver Darcy is covering it.

Or, rather, he’s covering Fox News’ coverage of the story:

What’s that about Russian collusion, Oliver?

Too busy with Fox. Always too busy with Fox. When you’re a CNN firefighter, watching Fox News is a full-time job!

