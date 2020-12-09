https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/colorado-governor-sued-race-based-business-aid-program/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A barbershop owner sued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday over coronavirus relief that was designated for minority-owned small businesses.

Etienne Hardre, who is white, said in the lawsuit that the relief is “unconstitutional” because access to the aid is based on race and the state failed to show the aid remedies discrimination or racism, according to the Denver Post.

“We have nothing against minorities, minorities are fantastic,” Hardre said. “However, everybody, all Americans, all Coloradans have been hurt. Business owners of all kinds, whites as well as minorities. We are doing our part to just raise a flag and say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t seem right to carve out the money for only one subsection of the Coloradans who have been hurt and ignore the others.'”

