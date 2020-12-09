https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/529552-country-music-star-bets-10000-trump-will-still-be

President Trump will not be president of the United States come January despite his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the general election and long-shot legal effort to overturn the election in the courts.

Since President Trump’s defeat by President-elect Joe Biden in November, the president and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in state and federal courts relying on debunked claims of fraud or misconduct and have lost nearly every single one.

The most damaging to President Trump’s efforts came Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify Biden’s win in the state. Biden won by more than 81,000 votes.

Despite all that, one well-known country music star is still willing to put money on President Trump remaining commander in chief come Inauguration Day.

Following the news of the Supreme Court decision, country singer John Rich responded to a tweet from journalist Adam Gold saying he still felt “very confident” that come January 20 Trump will remain in the Oval Office.

He was feeling so confident he offered to put $10,000 on it that would go to charitable organizations.

.@goldadam VERY confident! Let’s make our bet official. We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to @FoldsOfHonor. If Trump wins, I’ll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp https://t.co/f9cTtsjdPO — John Rich (@johnrich) December 9, 2020

“Let’s make our bet official. We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to @FoldsOfHonor. If Trump wins, I’ll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp,” Rich tweeted to the journalist who quickly took him up on the offer.

Unfortunately for Rich, Trump’s future is pretty much sealed. A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in Biden’s victory. The “safe harbor” deadline means when Congress tallies the electoral votes in January, it must accept electoral results that were certified before the deadline.

