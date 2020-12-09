https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/covid19-vaccine-skeptic-andrew-cuomo-promises-a-public-education-campaign-to-battle-the-skepticism-about-a-covid19-vaccine-video/

Is there a worse governor in America than Andrew Cuomo?

Survey says: not likely.

Check out what he told New Yorkers today:

Beg your pardon, Governor?

Does he think we’re all stupid?

He thinks we’re all stupid.

No doubt whatsoever about that.

