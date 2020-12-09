https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-flips-gov-plans-campaign-to-combat-vaccine-skepticism-after-pushing-conspiracy-theories/
CUOMO FLIPS: Gov Plans ‘Campaign’ to Combat Vaccine Skepticism After Pushing Conspiracy Theories
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confused countless residents across the Big Apple Wednesday; saying he will launch an “education campaign to battle skepticism” related to the CoVID vaccine just months after floating anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
The post CUOMO FLIPS: Gov Plans ‘Campaign’ to Combat Vaccine Skepticism After Pushing Conspiracy Theories appeared first on Sean Hannity.