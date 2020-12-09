https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/daily-mail-eric-swalwell-hasnt-seen-his-chinese-spy-in-nearly-six-years-but-his-dad-is-still-liking-her-photos-on-facebook/

Although he told CNN Wednesday that he wants an investigation into who leaked his relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative, Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t giving media outlets like Axios and The Federalist much to go on, other than a short statement saying he hasn’t seen Christine Fang in nearly six years and won’t be participating in any stories.

The Daily Mail has done some digging into the story, though, and U.S. political reporter Katelyn Caralle says that Swalwell’s father and brother are still friends with Fang on Facebook, and his dad, also named Eric, liked a photo she posted as recently as March. Maybe Mr. Swalwell misses the woman he thought might be his daughter-in-law someday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell said he severed all ties to Chinese Spy Fang Fang in 2015 after he was briefed by intelligence officials. His father and brother are still friends with her on Facebook to this day. Swalwell’s dad, also named Eric, liked a picture she posted on March 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nMz0PgM4j2 — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) December 9, 2020

So Swalwell might have broken off relations with Fang, but the family keeps in touch, obviously having heard about her from Eric.

Also of note, California Rep. Ro Khanna is still friends with Fang Fang on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/sO9WI2EE3j — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) December 9, 2020

Bonus!

Oh that pesky internet. — BlahBlahBlah-Elect (@Nixxxess) December 9, 2020

We shouldn’t believe a word Xi Jin Swalwell says.🇨🇳 — J.H. (@MJonHarrell) December 9, 2020

Maybe they should check his family’s finances. — Chimpy McFister (@ChimpyMcFist) December 9, 2020

She worked with him for 4 years. If she wasn’t getting info and favors, she would have moved on — Matt Nutz (@MTnutz) December 9, 2020

So he had backdoor channels to her….. — Daisy🇺🇸 (@DaizyChains) December 9, 2020

The daughter in law that could have been — the abominable bro-man (@broman2440) December 9, 2020

What happened with the intern she placed in his office? — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) December 9, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Get the popcorn — Eaglesueb (@eaglesueb) December 9, 2020

Send some of those spies my way 😂 — marooonguy (@LinoDomingo2) December 9, 2020

Dems are literally in bed with China. — ed (@eleventy17) December 9, 2020

CNN will claim this story is DEBUNKED because she doesn’t have “Chinese spy” in her bio on Facebook. — Scott (@ScottFr77) December 9, 2020

Related:

‘Now he cares about leaks?’ Rep. Eric Swalwell demands probe into who leaked the info about his Chinese spy friend https://t.co/vsFkmG5Nzs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

