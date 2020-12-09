https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/daily-mail-eric-swalwell-hasnt-seen-his-chinese-spy-in-nearly-six-years-but-his-dad-is-still-liking-her-photos-on-facebook/

Although he told CNN Wednesday that he wants an investigation into who leaked his relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative, Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t giving media outlets like Axios and The Federalist much to go on, other than a short statement saying he hasn’t seen Christine Fang in nearly six years and won’t be participating in any stories.

The Daily Mail has done some digging into the story, though, and U.S. political reporter Katelyn Caralle says that Swalwell’s father and brother are still friends with Fang on Facebook, and his dad, also named Eric, liked a photo she posted as recently as March. Maybe Mr. Swalwell misses the woman he thought might be his daughter-in-law someday.

So Swalwell might have broken off relations with Fang, but the family keeps in touch, obviously having heard about her from Eric.

