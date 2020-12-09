https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/democrat-calls-soldiers-make-trump-supporters-pay/

Calling on “soldiers” of the left to “make them pay,” a Democratic state lawmaker delivered a threat to supporters of President Trump on Facebook Live.

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson prefaced her warning Tuesday with a wish that “I could be talking to y’all in a private room … but we’re public.”

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough,” she said, emphasizing every word.

“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

She concluded: “I love you all. Bye bye.”

Johnson says she received hundreds of angry voicemails, phone calls and emails after she criticized Rudy Giuliani’s claims of vote fraud at anrecent hearing before Michigan’s House Oversight Committee.

Johnson, the vice chairman of the committee, charged Republican chairman Rep. Matt Hall was “allowing people to come in here and lie.”

“And I know they’re lying,” she told Hall during the meeting.

See the video:

This Michigan state Senator is the same one who asked witnesses who testified about voter fraud to dox themselves.pic.twitter.com/PVh4Xgcl2o — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 9, 2020

Three days after the election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for compiling a list of social media statements by “Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Elie Mystal, the “justice correspondent” for The Nation magazine, called for establishing a South Africa-style Truth and Reconciliation Commission to “recover” from Trump and hold the president and his supporters “accountable for the crimes they have committed.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, amid election legal challenges, urged his viewers to create an enemies list of Trump supporters.

“I’m telling you. Remember the people who are enabling this fraud. They must answer for defending Trump’s delusions,” he said.

In a column, Daily Beast editor-at-large Rick Wilson called for “humiliation,” “incarceration” and ritualistic suicides for Trump supporters.

“Only exposure, pain, humiliation, and (inshallah) incarceration will lead to a moment of reckoning for the GOP,” he wrote.

Wilson is a key advisor to the establishment Republican organization the Lincoln Project, which Twitter blocked for abusive doxxing of Republican lawyers supporting Trump election challenges.

“Remember, the Trump GOP is shorn of all ideological and philosophical pretense, and even when Trump leaves office, it’s not over,” Wilson wrote. “His cultists’ reign of terror will shape elected GOP members as long as he and his foul spawn walk the earth unpunished.”

A federal judge allowed a firm to withdraw from a Trump campaign case after it came under attack by the Lincoln Project, the New York Post reported.

Washington Post columnist Randall Eliason wrote that “going after Trump’s law firms is fair game.”

“Law is a profession, but these mega-law firms are also big businesses. Like any business, they can be held accountable by the public — and by their other customers,” he said.

Harvard students, meanwhile, have asked university president Lawrence Bacow and other leaders to bar any former Trump officials and consultants from entering the campus until they are reviewed and vetted.

