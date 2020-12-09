http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U73OP-3hiTw/

Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) of Portland, Oregon, promised Tuesday that police would remove radical left-wing protesters from an area they had occupied in the city: “There will be no autonomous zone in Portland.”

As Breitbart News reported, anti-eviction protesters attacked police officers on Tuesday and set up an “autonomous zone” at the “Red House” Tuesday, setting up barricades.

Wheeler, who supported the violent Black Lives Matter protest outside a federal courthouse this summer, and who had to move away from the city after rioters targeted his apartment building, sent a signal that he will not allow Portland to repeat Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) experience. He tweeted:

The CHAZ (or CHOP, for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) took over six blocks in Seattle for several weeks allowing lawlessness — even homicide — before it was finally cleared by police after local officials decided to act.

