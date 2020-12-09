https://conservativeus.com/michigan-state-house-representative-is-threatening-trumpers-and-calling-on-her-soldiers-to-do-it-right-make-them-pay-this-is-terroristic-thre/

Opinion

During the Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Cynthia Johnson was vocal about her opposition to the process.

“You’re allowing people to come in here and lie,” she said to the committee chair, state Rep. Matt Hall (R). “And I know they’re lying,” she said. Johnson is the Democratic minority vice-chair of the committee.

This is what we heard about Michigan state Cynthia A. Johnson from the mainstream media.

A Black Michigan lawmaker who slammed Republicans for inviting President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to hold a hearing last week over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud has become the target of racist threats. Hours after the hearing, Johnson was doxed and bombarded with racist phone calls, emails, texts and Facebook messages. Johnson shared screenshots of some of the threats and series of calls she’s received on Facebook, which she said was just a sampling. In a voicemail filled with racial slurs Johnson posted to Facebook, one woman said the lawmaker “should be swinging from a f—— rope, you Democrat.” In one email, a man used the n-word and called her a “dumb corrupt monkey,” while another man threatened the Democrat saying “They are coming for you.”

But what we didn’t hear from the mainstream media is the fact that she did make a terroristic threat and asked her “soldiers” to attack Trump supporters.

Video below:

Umm….👇 should I even bother with the @FBI? This is a terroristic threat by a MI House Rep. this is unacceptable! @TheJusticeDept @POTUS pic.twitter.com/NxMNgMiUli — Red Viper Kraken Gal (@redwins3_first) December 9, 2020

This qualifies as a threat to a specific group, hate speech, cyberbullying, oath-breaking, sedition, conspiracy to commit up to & including murder by calling to action a specific, apparently trained militia!

FBI needs to react.

A link to the FBI contact page.

Alex D is a conservative journalist, who covers all issues of importance for conservatives. He writes for Conservative US, Red State Nation, Defiant America, and Supreme Insider. He brings attention and insight from what happens in the White House to the streets of American towns, because it all has an impact on our future, and the country left for our children. Exposing the truth is his ultimate goal, mixed with wit where it’s appropriate, and feels that journalism shouldn’t be censored. Join him & let’s spread the good word!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

